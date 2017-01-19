Popculture

Justin Timberlake’s Reaction to Winning Favorite Song at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards Is Pricelessly Adorable

Be still our hearts. Justin Timberlake won Favorite Song Wednesday night at the People’s Choice Awards, and his reaction was enough to melt us into a puddle of Timberlake-loving goo.

When his name was announced as the winner for the category, Timberlake jumped up and immediately commenced a hug-dance circle with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi.

We’ll let you see for yourself, but needless to say, the moment was too cute.

