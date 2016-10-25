Justin Timberlake Could Be Going To Jail For Voting Selfie

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake may be looking at jail time for a selfie he took at a voting booth.

On Monday, the “Mirrors” singer shared a snap of himself at the polling place. While the image seemed like a harmless plea to urge his 37 million followers to vote, Tennessee law prohibits voters from taking pics or recording conversations in the voting booths, according to TMZ.

The case is “under review” at the moment, a rep from the Shelby County D.A.’s Office confirmed.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam passed the law just last year. The bill prohibits photos or videos inside polling locations, but granted the use of phones for “informational purposes to assist the voter in making election decisions,” according to the New York Daily News. At this point there has not been anyone prosecuted.

One of the officials from the election board where Justin voted is strongly against prosecution. Instead, the board member is of the opinion that Timberlake should be commended, not prosecuted, for inspiring people to get out and vote. The law was put in place in order to prevent voter fraud or intimidation, and to avoid revealing confidential information.

The 35-year-old singer traveled 1,700 miles from his current home in Los Angeles to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee in order to take advantage of early voting.

Timberlake posted the Instagram photo with the caption: “Hey! You! yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote !!! No excuses, my good people! There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don’t, then we can’t HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #exerciseyourrighttovote.”

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner and his famous wife, Jessica Biel (34), have been outspoken in their support for Hillary Clinton. In August, he even held a Hollywood fundraiser for the Democratic presidential nominee after his buddy Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t able to host the event.

Do you think this voting booth selfie is worth sending Justin Timberlake to jail?

