Justin Bieber’s Ex Straddles Another Man In Bed

23-year-old former flame of Justin Bieber, Sahara Ray, took to Instagram to show herself in bed with a new man.

Ray shared a steamy snap of herself cuddled with 20-year-old heartthrob Jordan Barrett in bed. Lying on top of Jordan, the busty model showed off her bronzed and lean limbs in a pair of lightwash denim cut-off shorts and silver star-patterned cowgirl boots.

She captioned the incredibly hot pic: “The darkest sunlight.”

🖤the darkest sunlight @iblamejordan A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

The pair appear to be longtime friends, having appeared together in numerous photos on social media.

This new racy pic comes just one week after Ray flaunted her fit body topless. The buxom blonde shared a pic to Instagram of herself lying on her stomach on a bed, wearing nothing but a scant white G-string.

Sahara held a phone to her ear with retro shades covered her eyes.

“1-800-SEX-SELLS” the confident star captioned the pic.

1-800-SEX-SELLS 💋 @sahararayswim A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Meanwhile the bombshell made headlines last year when she was spotted taking a skinny dip in Hawaii with pop superstar Justin Bieber. Sahara has also been romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

