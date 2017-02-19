Justin Bieber Under Investigation For Headbutting Attack

Los Angeles authorities are investigating a report that pop star Justin Bieber allegedly head butted a man during an argument at a Sunset Strip restaurant.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, a witness reported seeing the 22-year-old singer fighting with two bartenders at a West Hollywood restaurant before head butting a patron early Saturday morning.

The department also stated that Bieber and the bartenders left by the time deputies arrived. The restaurant was not named.

The unnamed patron that was allegedly hit by Bieber had no visible injuries and did not file a police report. However, an investigation has been proceeded in case the individual wants to pursue a case latter.

This is not the only legal situation for the “Sorry” singer. Cleveland police are also investigating him after a Las Vegas man reported that Bieber punched in in June 2015.

Of course the young singer has not revealed any news but this latest attack would explain the injuries he’s been walking around with.

[H/T Fox News]