Justin Bieber Reveals Explanation For Pee Stain Pants

We’ve all been there. You’re driving around town in your Lamborghini Gallardo or Porsche Turbo 997, in your comfy $700 sweatpants, when suddenly… tragedy strikes. You make a right turn and spill water all over yourself and end up looking like you wet yourself.

OK, well maybe that specific situation doesn’t happen to everyone, but it did happen to Justin Bieber this week, and the Internet has been loving it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Biebs took to Twitter to explain what happened after people started sharing the hashtag #JustinPeeber. He said, Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!”

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

Up Next: Honey Boo Boo Speaks Out About Mama June’s Massive Weight Loss, Slams Justin Bieber

Further proving he has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, JB shared this pic to Instagram, putting himself side-by-side with Adam Sandler’s film character Billy Madison, from a scene where Billy helps a classmate who’s being bullied because he accidentally peed in his pants.

You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

This isn’t Bieber’s first time in the hot seat for pee-related controversy. A few years ago he was notoriously caught on video urinating into a mop bucket in the back of a nightclub and joking about it. One thing is certain, Justin Bieber’s sense of humor is still just as decidedly juvenile as it’s always been.

See More:

[H/T: E! News]