Justin Bieber Makes A Triumphant Return To Instagram

It looks like Justin Bieber is back on Instagram! The 22-year-old singer recently stepped away from the social media site after finding it filled with hate. But now he has returned, if nothing else, to promote his new T-Mobile ad.

Bieber has been away from Instagram for about six months now, but it seems that he has returned to post his latest T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. He even encourages his followers to “Let me see your #Ultimatemoves.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Bieber actually deleted his account back in August after a significant number of people were spreading hate towards Bieber’s “not girlfriend” Sofia Richie. The singer asked his fans to “stop the hate,” but apparently didn’t see any change, so he left the site.

At a concert back in November, Bieber condemned the social media site, saying that it was literally hell.

“Instagram is the devil,” he said while on stage. “I think hell is Instagram I’m like, 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like, I’m stuck in the DM’s.”

Up Next: Mark Wahlberg Weighs In On Justin Bieber Calvin Klein Underwear Ads

Of course, with social media comes drama, and Bieber was no exception to that. While his fans were spreading hate toward Richie and Bieber was defending him, Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez decided to chime in. The former Disney star called out her ex by saying the shouldn’t be “made at your fans” because they “love you and supported you before anyone ever did.”

That, of course, quickly turned into a back and forth between Bieber and Gomez where he would accuse her of mooching off of his fame, while she would call him out for cheating on her. Needless to say, that drama only reinforced Bieber’s point.

But, now that he is back on Instagram, who knows what will happen. Will he continue to post, or will his feed be nothing but his promoted ads?

More: Watch: Mark Wahlberg Would Not Let Daughter Ella Date Her Celebrity Crush Justin Bieber | Justin Bieber Reveals New, Huge Chest Tattoo At Show | Ben Affleck Made Young Fan’s Day By Visiting Them In A Hospital

[H/T PEOPLE]