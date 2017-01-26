Jurassic World 2 Director Teases Beginning Of Production

The first Jurassic World turned out to be a bigger hit than anyone imagined, and it quickly broke box office records. To no one’s surprise, the movie was granted at least two sequels.

Jurassic World 2 has been slated for a summer 2018 release, and the pre-production stages of the film are finally starting to wrap up. Before too long, the cast and crew will be gearing up to start filming another larger-than-life dino blockbuster.

Director JA Bayona – a newcomer to the franchise – has made it seem like production is happening much sooner than anyone expected. In a tweet, early Thursday morning, Bayona tweeted out a picture of the classic Jurassic prop.

Getting ready for the journey. pic.twitter.com/EDgsdUJyXv — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) January 26, 2017

The image shows a few of the Jurassic World staff helmets on a table. Along with the black-and-white photo, the director included the caption, “Getting ready for the journey.”

This is big news for fans of the Jurassic franchise, as it means the new movie is moving forward very, very soon.

Jurassic World 2 hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu/Rumored), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.