Jurassic World 2 Casts Geraldine Chaplin

As production continues on Jurassic World 2, the sequel to the financially and critically successful revival of the dinosaur theme park franchise, new cast members have been added to round out the already impressive slate of actors.

Director JA Bayona, who took over from Colin Trevorrow after he signed on to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, recently took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a previous collaborator to the production.

Geraldine Chaplin is now a member of Jurassic World 2‘s cast, reprising Bayona’s creative partnership with the actor after 2016’s A Monster Calls.

Chaplin is considered ‘Hollywood royalty,’ considering her father is the famed silent film actor Charlie Chaplin. But she’s a critically acclaimed actor in her own right, earning various awards and praise for her roles.

There’s no word yet on what character Chaplin will be playing in the sequel.

She’s recently worked on quite a few Spanish film productions, including Bayona’s critically-acclaimed debut, horror film the Orphage.

This will mark Chaplin’s fourth collaboration with Bayona, and she will have appeared in all of his feature productions when the film releases in 2018.

Chaplin joins Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and B.D. Wong, who will be reprising their roles from the first Jurassic World movie.

Recent rumors hint at a plot consisting of nefarious forces utilizing the dinosaurs for battle purposes, while broaching themes of animal abuse and animal rights.

We’ll find out more as filming continues on Jurassic World 2. Are you excited for the film? Let us know with your ranking in the Movie Database below!

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.