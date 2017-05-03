Photo of Joy-Anna Duggar Sparks Weight Loss Controversy

Fans are worried about Joy-Anna Duggar.

The Counting On star appears to have slimmed down in a new photo and the internet has a lot of thoughts about it.

Over the weekend, the Duggars shared a photo of Joy-Anna on their official Facebook.

In the image, she’s posing with younger sister Josie as they celebrate “sister time” together.

The 19-year-old Duggar appears to be slimmer, potentially dropping weight for her upcoming wedding. While some fans complimented her appearance, others were quick to criticize.

“WOW! Joy is really thin! I guess she is getting ready for her wedding,” one fan wrote.

“Girls/Women should never have that pressure that they should be thin to have value. I find it odd that these girls try to be really thin before the wedding. I enjoy the t.v. show but some of these things concern me,” another fan commented.

“Joy looks so skinny. I hope she’s okay,” a user worried.

“She looks good but she is not a naturally thin person,” a critic said. “She’s probably starving herself. She won’t keep the weight off.”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com