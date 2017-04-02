New Photos Reveal An Intensely Skinny Jonah Hill

Between starring in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball, and the Jump Street franchise, Jonah Hill is one of the biggest young actors in Hollywood. He’s earned himself plenty of acclaim from fans and critics, in addition to adding some Academy Awards nominations to his impressive resume. Hill got his start as a chubby high schooler in Superbad, which his weight fluctuating multiple times over the years, and he’s currently so slim he’s almost unrecognizable. You can see the pictures by heading to the Daily Mail.

The actor first displayed his slimmer physique when starring in 21 Jump Street alongside Channing Tatum. In the film, Hill had to portray a police officer that went undercover at a high school to break up drug dealers. Whether it was because he looked younger without the weight, he had to be in shape to play a police officer, or starring in a movie opposite Channing Tatum, Hill shocked fans with his more svelte appearance.

As far as how Hill could seemingly magically shed the pounds, he has recently revealed it’s mostly just a matter of controlling his diet. When speaking with ABC News, the actor said, “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff.”

Despite his ability to be more conscious of what he eats, there are still some vices he imbibes in.

When speaking to the radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Hill confessed, “I went to a nutritionist and I said, ‘I’ll lose weight, I’ll eat healthier and whatever, but figure out how I can drink beer.’” He continued, “It’s so annoying because if I don’t drink beer, I get really really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger.”

Interestingly, Hill has appeared to display a direct correlation between the roles he takes and his weight. Although he debuted on the heavier side in the comedic Superbad, he’s sported a larger frame for more dramatic work in films like Moneyball and War Dogs, while he slims down for comedic appearances like Jump Street and This is the End.

