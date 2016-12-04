Jonah Hill Involved in Car Accident In Downtown LA

Jonah Hill was involved in a nasty car wreck Saturday evening in downtown Los Angeles. The wreck involved two sedans. Though the authorities have yet to say which vehicle was at fault, it seemed as though there were no injuries.

The 21 Jump Street star and a friend were driving through the streets of LA when his Audi collided with another sedan. From the looks of the vehicles on TMZ, the passenger’s side of Hill’s car got the brunt of the collision. Both the front and rear doors are crushed inward and the front passenger side airbag went off.

The same photos show that the other car involved had a smashed front bumper and the hood was bent out of shape. There is no report about the condition of the other driver, so hopefully everyone involved is alright. Both cars were towed away from the scene.

Hill and his friend both refused medical attention and grabbed an Uber to their next destination.

[H/T TMZ]