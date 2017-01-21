Jon Voight Got Caught Dancing In His Poncho At Trump Inauguration

At Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday morning, Hollywood legend Jon Voight was caught on camera dancing in his poncho. The Deliverance star looked happy as can be that the billionaire real estate mogul was now taking over the presidency.

Twitter user Taylor Lorenz shared the video of Jon Voight dancing on social media with the caption: “Here’s John [sic] Voigt dancing in a poncho.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s John Voight dancing in a poncho pic.twitter.com/pFsAu23pqd — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 20, 2017

Over the course of the election season, Voight was an outspoken Trump supporter. The night before Inauguration day, Jon Voight took the podium delivered a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to voice his support for Donald Trump.

“This is some day,” Voight said to the crowd gathered at the memorial. “Dear friends, fellow Americans. I’m so happy to be here to welcome you all to the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Voight continued in his speech by totally blasting the media. He said the election was”a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again.”

While Jon Voigt was clearly thrilled that the former Apprentice star is taking over the White House, there was a slew of celebrities that were not quite as happy about it.

Check out some of these other celebrity reactions to Donald Trump’s inauguration below:

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1

NOW LIVE



Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

I’m trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

Once or twice in every generation a line is crossed so egregiously that where you stood on the issue will forever define you. -Kara Vallow — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 20, 2017

Be sure to check out other celebrity reactions here.

What was your reaction to seeing Jon Voight dancing at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

MORE: Obama’s Face Is Clearly In Pain While He Watches Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech | Watch Barack Obama Give His Final Farewell | Michelle Obama Received A Gift From Melania Trump, And Her Face Is Priceless | Barack Obama Tweets For First Time After Donald Trump Becomes President | Miley Cyrus Sends Crystal Clear Message About Trump Inauguration With New Instagram Pic | Social Media Gets Volcanic After Washington Fireworks Display Appears To Spell USR Instead Of USA | Donald Trump Unveils New Campaign Slogan From The Purge

[H/T Twitter: Taylor Lorenz]