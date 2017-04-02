Here’s Exactly What Went Down at Jon Gosselin’s Strip Show

Jon Gosselin‘s night of performing with the “Untamed Male Revue” was rather tame.

The Big Debut…? April 1st, Dusk at Caesars in Atlantic City, www.menuntamed.com #senatedjs #doac #duskac #jongosselin #menuntamed A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

The reality star celebrated his 40th birthday at the Dusk Nightclub, and had teased that he’d be getting rowdy with the male strippers. However, on Saturday night the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star kept all his clothes on.

He did dance with the performers, he simply remained fully clothed while doing it. At one point he removed his shirt, only to reveal a tank top underneath with a six pack airbrushed onto it.

While some fans might be disappointed, Gosselin quipped to E! News after the show, “I never said I was going to strip!”

He also explained why he chose that night to return to the spotlight.

“Everyone wants to know why I did this. I’ve been under media scrutiny for a good part of my life, 10 years,” he said in a video, “I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and my friends to be there and why not have a huge party with an amazing venue?”

He added, “What started as a great social experiment turned out to be an incredible experience, and I’m glad planet Earth still cares about me.”

