John Wick Parody Sees The Dog Survive And Out For Revenge

“See Spot Gun,” indeed.

To promote the new John Wick film, the YouTubers over at RocketJump made a parody video starring… the dog.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film imagines the events of the first movie going a little bit differently, with Keanu Reeve’s character meeting an unfortunate end while Daisy is left alive.

However, leaving the little pup alive was the last mistake they’ll ever make.

“You killed John Wick’s dog’s… human,” the mob boss says, chastising the thugs. “And that human was John Wick.”

The video blends some great effects, skilled cinematography, and wonderful dog tricks to show you that some dog’s bites are worse than their barks, and some dog’s bullets are sharper than their teeth.

It perfectly parodies the major beats of the film, including a booby-trapped dog house and the comedic moment when the cops arrive to check on the disturbance.

The video was commissioned by Lionsgate, so it’s one of those officially sponsored parodies, but that deserves even more respect for the creators over at RocketJump. They really slammed this one out of the park.

Watch the video four or five times to get hyped for this week’s premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2.

[Embed id=53889]John Wick: Chapter 2[/Embed]

More News: ·New Poster Aims To Kill

·Super Bowl Spot Released

·Early Reviews Look Pretty Promising

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 2 opens in theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.