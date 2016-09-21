New John Wick 2 Poster and NYCC Panel Details

John Wick was one of the more badass action flicks to come along in the last few years, with a simple revenge story and some great stunt choreography that earned Keanu Reeves his biggest action movie cred since The Matrix.

Now John Wick: Chapter 2 is set to give February 2017 a serious adrenaline boost, and there will be no better place to start building that hype than New York Comic Con 2016. NYCC 2014 featured a great preview of John Wick, and that early word of mouth helped propel the film to success. And from the looks of things, NYCC 2016 will do much the same.

Here’s a poster of John Wick: Chapter 2, followed by panel and event details for NYCC 2016:

Lionsgate will host a power-packed panel that will feature the stars and filmmakers from the highly anticipated feature films John Wick: Chapter 2and Saban’s Power Rangers during New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8. Fans attending the hour-long panel will be treated to Q&A sessions with the cast and producers of Saban’s Power Rangers and John Wick: Chapter 2, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage from both films. Those who cannot attend will be able to watch the panel LIVE on Twitch.

Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 2:00 PM

SYNOPSIS: Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” arriving in theaters on February 10, 2017.