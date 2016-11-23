Joe Jonas Just Revealed Some Very NSFW Details On His Love Life

Pop superstar Joe Jonas just dished on some seriously NSFW details about his love life. Apparently, the DNCE frontman isn’t afraid to get all 50 Shades of Grey with his partners.

The 27-year-old sat down for a chat with PrideSource for a tell-all interview in which he shared some dirty secrets.

“Everyone should try a little bit of something new in the bedroom,” Jonas said. “It’s definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather and whatever you may be into — a little bit of S&M — into the bedroom.”

Jonas then discussed his steamy new song “Be Mean.”

“I wrote it about me and someone I was getting wild with,” he said, “and maybe (we) busted some outfits out — you know, you get a little crazy.”

For everyone out there who isn’t familiar with any such wild behavior, Jonas joked by saying that he would “do a handbook.”

Now that Joe has taken on his new role with DNCE and moved away from the Jonas Brothers gig, he feels much more liberated musically and sexually. Joe says that he is “proud of the stuff I did with my brothers, I feel like I’m free in my life to speak about (sex).”

Not only has Joe been tearing up the charts with his new DNCE tunes, but also he has been getting much more heavy attention from his fans about his beefed-up physique. He admitted that fans will regularly send him scantily-clad snaps on Twitter.

“Sometimes there are crazy ones — just straight nudity,” he said. He also explained that many of those pictures come from gay men, which he says that he will “take as a compliment.”

For years, the theories have circulated in the rumor mill that Joe is gay himself. He isn’t offended by it all.

“I don’t mind,” he said. “Hey, if they wanna think I’m gay, it’s fun.” He attributed the rumors to the claim that he is “in touch with his feminine side.”

This isn’t the first time Joe has opened up about his sex life. Earlier this year, the singer dished on losing his virginity to his ex-girlfriend and Twilight actress Ashley Greene.

“I didn’t have any condoms,” Joe said. “So I went to our drummer Jack’s room — who was my roommate at the time — and I demolished his room looking for them. [I] found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished.”

“I was in dire need,” said Joe. “Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.”

Greene wasn’t entirely thrilled that Jonas shared this story, and took to Instagram to respond.

Are you surprised by what Joe Jonas revealed about his sex life?

