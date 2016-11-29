Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Make It Wedding Date Official

Long rumored to be an item, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas may have inadvertently revealed just how intimate their relationship is, thanks to a series of social media posts over the weekend.
While attending a friend’s wedding, Nick Jonas posted the above photo on Instagram, which clearly shows Sophie and Joe side-by-side. Another photo posted on Instagram by a user tagged in the above photo shows more photobooth poses, with Sophie and Joe looking pretty comfortable getting cozy with one another.
Instagram photos with two people next to one another don’t mean the two are dating, but there’s other evidence out there. Take, for example, the below photo posted by Sophie:
So what, she’s skiing at Mammoth Mountain? Well, according to an appearance on LIVE! With Kelly, Joe revealed that his plans for Thanksgiving would involve skiing, and he and his brother Nick just so happen to own a house in Mammoth, CA. All signs point to Sophie and Joe spending the holiday together skiing and going to a wedding, which are all pretty major steps in a relationship.
Luckily for the love birds, the wedding didn’t appear to be a Red Wedding, like Sophie’s on-screen family has experienced, and the pair were all smiles.
[H/T Teen Vogue]