Joanna Krupa Shows Off Strange Dance Moves With Deeply Plunging Neckline

Joanna Krupa was among the line-up of celebrities who competed on the hit-series Dancing With the Stars back in 2009. And the starlet appears to still be in a dancing mood.

The paparazzi caught up with the star in West Hollywood when she flailed her arms around in a bizarre display while leaving dinner. The 37-year put on a solo performance in her sexy, cleavage-baring ensemble.

Krupa paired the ensemble with textured silver heels and a silver clutch bag. The top half of her one piece clung to her curves with cage-style elements along the centre and the sides.

About lastnight @craigsla wearing #zimmermann #joannakrupa A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Joanna styled her golden locks loose with waves with a deep side part, while her full pout was painted a deep shade of pink and shimmering eye makeup was added beneath her defined brows.

The former Real Housewives Of Miami star recently sued the Tampa, Florida, gentlemen’s establishment after she discovered her picture was being used to promote ‘dance and shower’ shows there without her permission or payment.

The establishment denied false advertising, and wants the case thrown out alleging Joanna cannot actually prove she owns the photos they are using. In legal documents, the model asserted she did not agree to represent the strip joint but if she had, she would have charged the appropriate price.

