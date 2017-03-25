Joanna Krupa Goes Completely Nude (Again) For Instagram Selfie

Polish-born model Joanna Krupa rose to fame thanks to revealing photo shoots with Maxim, FHM, and multiple Playboy covers. Thanks to her success in the modeling world, Krupa went on to star in Real Housewives of Miami, which introduced her to reality show audiences, as compared to the men’s magazine crowd. Despite the slightly different career path, Krupa has had no problem showing off plenty of skin on her social media accounts, as she once again posted a completely nude photo of herself on Instagram.

Reflecting on my life while enjoying and being grateful for this gorgeous view @sandalsresorts #sandalslatoc 🙏🏻☀️🌊 #joannakrupa #joannakrupasluxurydestinations A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Despite her obvious pride over her body, 37-year-old Krupa has caught flack from critics for her frequent scintillating posts on social media, for some reason. During a recent interview, Krupa explained her thoughts on why she posts the revealing photos.

If you’re proud of your body and if somebody has a problem looking at your Instagram posts, then they shouldn’t be following you,” Krupa said of her critics. “I go to the gym, I work hard to keep in shape. Why can’t I post a photo that shows I’m very proud of my body?” She added, “Coming from a modeling background, being a model, I have every right to post those photos.”

Some of the controversies from her fans come from the fact that Krupa is married, with audiences getting an intimate look at that relationship on RHOM, causing some fans to think the sexy posts might be disrespectful to her husband. Krupa has explained, “I don’t work my butt off at the gym in order to walk around covered from head to toe, plus my husband loves it when I dress sexy.”

