Jimmy Johns Employee Gets Held At Gunpoint, Plays It Cooler Than Quentin Tarantino

When a Kansas City, Missouri, Jimmy Johns employee was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, he played it cooler than Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield.

In the footage released by authorities, a crook pulls his own version of the diner robbery from Pulp Fiction and demands cash from the sandwich shop’s register.

The unnamed employee doesn’t break a sweat. He plainly looks at the robber, now presumed to be as Terry K. Rayford, nonchalantly pulls out the cash and hands it over.

The calm reaction is especially impressive as Rayford is yelling at the employee and shoving the gun’s barrel in his face.

Watch the surveillance footage of the robbery, which was shared by ABC, below

CCTV footage shows Jimmy John’s​ sandwich shop employee calmly reacting to being robbed at gunpoint in Kansas City. https://t.co/O0pXTKVqV6 pic.twitter.com/dQNYeu8E0X — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2017

Unfortunately for Rayford, robbing the store without a mask was a major flaw in his plan.

According to the Kansas City Star, the video, which has been shared by numerous outlets across the country, was seen by a former police officer who recognized Rayford right away.

He was arrested during a traffic stop less than 24 hours after the crime occurred.

Rayford was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Jimenez 9 mm semi-automatic handgun were found in his possession. He has been previously convicted multiples times on first-degree armed robbery charges and was currently on parole.

To top the whole thing off, when questioned about the guns in question Rayford told officers “he had stolen both guns from his crack cocaine supplier.”

