Jim Carrey Sued My Mother Of Deceased Ex-Girlfriend

Jim Carrey has officially been slapped with a lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Brigid Sweetman, the mother of Cahtriona White, filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, less than a month after White’s estranged husband Mark Burton filed a similar suit.

Sweetman accused the 54-year-old actor of giving her daughter STD’s and that he supplied her with the “illegal drugs” that Cathriona used to commit suicide, according to Daily Mail. She claims that Cathriona’s suicide in September of last year was a result of an abusive relationship, and Sweetman is now seeking damages in the case as well as a jury trial.

After filing the suit, Sweetman said: “Jim Carrey should be ashamed of what he did to my daughter. And he should be ashamed for how he has used his Hollywood attorneys to badmouth Cat’s husband Mark with the hope that nobody will hold him responsible for what he did.”

She continued to make some truly horrible accusations regarding the Dumb and Dumber actor.

“As a family, we want the world to know the truth about who Jim Carrey really is,” Sweetman stated.”A man that will give your daughter three STD’s, lie about it, call her terrible names and demean her, use his high priced lawyers to try and shut her and her family up, and then give her illegal drugs.”

“Every mother and father that has a daughter should read Cat’s handwritten letter to Jim and decide for themselves what kind of guy he really is,” Sweetman concluded.

Carrey previously denied giving Cathriona White STD’s. However, Sweetman insists that he tested positive on January 28, 2013, during a test that he took under a false name – Jose Smith.

[H/T TMZ, Daily Mail]