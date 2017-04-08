Watch: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Reportedly Blame Josh’s Wife Anna for His Infidelity

Did the Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar just blame their son Josh’s wife Anna for his adultery?

It has been two years since Josh Duggar’s cheating and molestation scandal occurred. He admitted and acknowledged his horrific behavior, but his parents won’t let him take the entire wrath for it.

Pastor Kenny Batson, a Duggar family friend, recalled a message he heard from the couple during his sermon. He did not directly mention Josh and Anna, but it can be assumed they are the couple due to Michelle’s past generalization about a man and woman’s role.

“At the marriage retreat — Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar helped us do it, and at the end of it, they were getting ready to go home, and Jim Bob caught me out in the hall and says, ‘You know what,’ he says, ‘I have to go back in here and do a little more teaching,’” the preacher recalled.

“What they talked about was this matter right here. Intimacy in marriage. And Michelle said something that I’d never thought, I mean I knew of it but I never thought like she put it,” he explained.

“She said ‘Ladies, your husband can get his laundry done by other women, he can have his meal cooked by other women, he can have all kinds of things done for him by other women, but there’s only one woman who can meet that strong need he has that God put in him, and it’s you. Only you, lady.’”

This isn’t the first time Michelle has been open about her viewpoint of a woman’s role in a marriage. She has previously said that regardless of a woman’s exhaustion or pregnancy, she should always be available for her husband.

Pastor Kenny furthered her message saying, “It is one of the greatest sins of women today, is a self-centered narcissistic view of how they are to have control of their bodies. The Bible says your body is not your own, sister. It is your husband’s.”

