Jill (Duggar) Dillard May Have Just Let Baby Number Two’s Name Slip

With the next member of the Duggar Dillard clan fast approaching, we are itching for details about the impending little boy. So when Jill Duggar Dillard took to Instagram to share a pregnancy update, it’s understandable that fans got excited at one particular detail.

According to PEOPLE, Duggar Dillard is in the “home stretch” of her pregnancy and can’t wait to meet the little guy.

“We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!),” she said.

She also wrote on the family’s blog, saying, “Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking.”

The Dillards ❤️ A post shared by Duggars Fanpage (@duggar.family_) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

“Little ‘Samuelito’” has a lot of people speculating that the latest addition to the family might be named Samuel.

The family is living abroad during her pregnancy, but they have said they plan to come back to the states for the birth. We can’t wait to meet “Little Samuelito!”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com