Jessica Simpson Snuck A Gorgeous Santa Suit Picture Onto Social Media, And We Didn’t Even Notice

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about holiday cheer! Jessica Simpson, for example, loves thinking about the holidays, even if it means looking back to a ridiculous Santa outfit she once wore that Kris Kringle could probably have never fit into.

Gettin’ in the spirit. 😳 #FBF #santasuit #JingleBall2000 A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:08am PST

Ah yes, Jessica Simpson remembers the year 2000 quite fondly, as evidenced by her throwback picture from that year’s Jingle Ball. She hosted the event that year alongside Mandy Moore, who at the time was known for her pop hits.

Also featured at that event was Ricky Martin, Third Eye Blind, Baha Men, 98 Degrees, Bare Naked Ladies, and Mya.

In case you thought all of the artists’ careers have peaked, Third Eye Blind will be performing next week at the presidential inauguration and Mandy Moore is currently the star of the hit TV show This Is Us. Baha Men also have a new album out!

Thank you, Jessica, for giving us this trip down memory lane, and thank you for your highlighted hairdo.

[H/T Instagram/jessicasimpson]