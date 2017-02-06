Jessica Simpson Gets in a Pre-Super Bowl Workout

Jessica Simpson turned on her beast mode prior to the Super Bowl LI kickoff!

Motivation = Super Bowl Sunday 🍕🌭🍔🍪🍫🍺 @jessicasimpsonstyle A video posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:49am PST

The singer hit the gym on Sunday, Feb. 5 to prepare for her Super Bowl feast while sporting her Jessica Simpson activewear collection.

Simpson shared a video on Instagram of her workout using a bosu ball. “Motivation = Super Bowl Sunday,” she captioned the video, adding a pizza, hot dog, hamburger, cookie, chocolate and beer emoji. Those emojis perfectly describe a big game feast!

How does the mother-of-two still manage to look fabulous while getting in a good exercise?!

