Jessica Simpson Officially Brings Back The Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson has officially slipped back into her Daisy Duke shorts, and the blond bombshell looks just as stunning as ever. The pop singer took to Instagram on Thursday to unleash the seriously steamy photo.

Hello sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

The 33-year-old captioned the photo: “Hello sunshine.”

The image shows Jessica Simpson rocking a pair of barely-there denim shorts that put her tanned and toned pins on full display. She sported a skintight white tank top that highlighted her ample cleavage with a chic sweater draped around her shoulders. The mother-of-two accessorized her look with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and colorful high heels.

Since posting on social media, the eye-catching pic racked up more than 52k likes from Jessica’s more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson unforgettably rocked similar shorts while portraying Daisy Duke in the 2005 comedy Dukes of Hazzard. While she had already made a name for herself via her pop music career, Jessica Simpson’s career skyrocketed after flaunting her svelte figure in the small shorts in the film.

Earlier this week, Simpson showcased her stunning good looks for all new pictures for her clothing line.

The reality star captioned the photo: “In good company @jessicasimpsonstyle.”

In good company 😜 @jessicasimpsonstyle A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Jessica Simpson opened up about her body confidence while talking with Women’s Health last year. Even though she clearly has a sizzling hot bod, the fashionista explained that no one is more critical of her appearance than she is.

“I’m hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress. But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect,” she said.

She continued by saying: “But recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach — knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t notice it. I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

