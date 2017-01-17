Jessica Alba Meets Fan Who Tattooed Her Face On His Body

There are the kinds of fans who will wait for hours on end in a convention center after paying a nominal fee to get their favorite celebrity’s autograph and there are the types of fans who say, “Screw it, I’ll just spend that money on putting their face on my body forever.” Jessica Alba recently met one of the latter types of fans and couldn’t help but document the moment on her Instagram.

Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life- This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip. 😝 A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

The Sin City star captioned the video:

It’s adorable to see how excited Alba was by the loving tribute and we’re sure that that the officer finally getting to mean the person he adorned his body with was a thrill for him as well. Granted, it wasn’t an exact likeness, as Alba doesn’t stroll the streets wearing Dia de los Muertos makeup, but the tattoo gets the point across.

Are there any celebrities you’d get tattooed on your body? Let us know in the comments!

