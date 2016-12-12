Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Addresses Those Twins Rumors

Is Jessa Seewald having twins?

The Counting On star finally revealed the truth about how many babies she’s carrying this week when she posted an ultrasound to Instagram. The photo definitely doesn’t lie — the reality star is just carrying one.

A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:22am PST

Throwback to our week 20 ultrasound! Can’t believe we’re already #32weeks now! 😍 #BabySeewald2 will be here before we know it! 💞 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

Seewald announced she was pregnant with her second child last summer and has dropped a couple of hints that she’s expecting more than one, The Stir reports. We can’t imagine how tricky twins would be, considering son Spurgeon just turned 1 year old in November.

The rumor took on a life of its own after a Counting On promo that featured husband Ben saying, “We don’t know if it’s twins or just one.”

But it looks like she and Ben just have the one baby on the way to keep Spurgeon company.

Unless, of course, Seewald is pulling off a practical joke, but that seems a little out of character, don’t you think?

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com