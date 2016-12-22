Jersey Shore’s Snooki Reveals What She Misses Most About The Show

Since Jersey Shore ended four years ago, star of the MTV show Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed what she misses most about her stint on the wildly popular reality series.

The 29-year-old talked to People magazine to share that she misses every single one of her former cast members including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t miss it in the sense where I love my life right now,” she said. “But I do miss just being with the roomies and having that moment of being the number one show.”

Jersey Shore began filming back in 2009, and ran for six seasons. Deena Nicole Cortese joined the cast in the third season.

“That was crazy. I think we took it for granted,” Snooki said in regards to Jersey Shore‘s ratings. “But now when you think back on it, it was the time of our lives.”

While filming the show, Snooki and the crew’s shenanigans captured the eyes of millions of viewers. Their partying and dramatic interactions while living at a beach house at the New Jersey Shore caused for countless memorable moments.

Many of the hilarious incidents in the show involved Snooki, and it’s totally understandable why she would miss hanging out with her Jersey Shore friends over the summer.

Even though Snooki and her co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley are both mothers now, the two don’t feel like they have changed much as people since filming the MTV series. JWoww recently spoke to E! News to discuss their lives currently.

“I don’t think much has changed with [Snooki] and I except that we got older, married and kids. We still have the same personality,” JWoww said. “We still send each other—it’s now private and not on MTV anymore—the craziest stuff behind the scenes.”

“We’re never going to change,” Farley said. “We’re just going to be better parents.”

To keep up with Snooki, follow her on Instagram here.

Also, be sure to check out Jersey Shore‘s Wildest Moments here.

Do you miss watching Snooki on Jersey Shore?

MORE Jersey Shore: JWoww Is Saving Up Money For Her Daughter’s Future Jersey Shore Trip | Snooki Snaps Hilarious Santa Picture With Her Kids / The Kardashian Universe Just United With Jersey Shore In The Most Romantic Way Possible / Deena Cortese Is Engaged to Long Time Boyfriend / Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley Has A Pretty Incredible Family

[H/T People]