Jersey Shore Producer SallyAnn Salsano Makes New Deal With Viacom

Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano has just inked a new deal with Viacom cable network. She has been one of the top unscripted producers on the company’s roster in recent years, and this will be Salsano’s seventh consecutive overall deal re-signing with Viacom.

Nina L. Diaz, the Head of Unscripted Programming for MTV and VH1, delivered a statement regarding Salsano’s deal with Viacom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“SallyAnn is a bona fide hitmaker who has an infectious passion and amazing feel for our brands and what it takes to break through culture to connect in big ways,” said Diaz. “MTV and VH1 have an unmatched legacy for turning the unscripted genre on its head, and we’re super excited to partner with SallyAnn to bring even more unique and bold new series to our audiences.”

Salsano released this statement: “Viacom has been such a huge part of my life, both as a viewer growing up and as a producer over the past decade, so I am thrilled to renew this overall deal. I remain grateful for the shared success of our past but I am already dreaming of the huge future that lies ahead. The new leadership at Viacom is like me: fearless, excited, fans of reality TV and pop culture, and I’m particularly excited to get back in it at MTV and work with Chris, Nina and their team get it rockin’.”

Salsano and her 495 productions company has been involved with a slew of other hit shows including: Blue Collar Millionaires (CNBC), Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition (Lifetime), Disaster Date (MTV), Tattoos After Dark (Oxygen), Repo Games (Spike), Tool Academy (VH1), Wedding Wars (VH1), HGTV’s Design Star, and Oxygen’s Dance Your Ass Off, and many more.

She was also behind VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, which recently was renewed for a second season and was the highest-rated unscripted franchise launch on cable in 2016.

We are excited to seeing more from SallyAnn Salsano in her future with Viacom!

MORE Jersey Shore: Jwoww Reveals Another Workout Selfie, And Things Got Sweaty | Pauly D And Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day Have A New, Strange Reality Show Coming Soon | Jwoww Shares Tattoo-Filled Workout Photo And Video | Snooki Reveals What She Misses Most About The Show | JWoww Is Saving Up Money For Her Daughter’s Future Jersey Shore Trip | Snooki Snaps Hilarious Santa Picture With Her Kids | The Kardashian Universe Just United With Jersey Shore In The Most Romantic Way Possible

[H/T Deadline]