Jenny McCarthy’s Neckline Plunges Lower Than You Can Imagine

Looks like Jenny McCarthy has decided to start off her Super Bowl weekend in style at the annual Leather And Laces party in Houston. She arrived on the red carpet alongside husband Donnie Wahlberg. The New England Patriots, surprisingly, didn’t sport their team colors for the event, but McCarthy did stun in a crazy low-cut pink number.

The Sirius radio host and her husband decided to take advantage of having to work in Houston this weekend by hitting up all of the pre-game parties, Leather And Lace being only one of many happening throughout the city the few days before the big game.

The two looked dapper and dazzling. Wahlberg sported a black suit with a pink pocket square to match his wife’s stunning dress. He sported a pair of stylish gym shoes and a rather dashing short brimmed fedora. Surprisingly, there was no sign of Patriots colors or gear on the Boston native.

McCarthy decided to shine in a bright pink number that not only hugged her in all the right places and revealed a sexy little bit of leg with a tasteful slit in the front but also pushed limits with its incredible plunging neckline. The outspoken radio host let her ladies hang free in the dress, letting her cleavage take the center stage. She, of course, pair her showstopper dress with a pair of kick-ass black studded heels.

Of course, at the party, the two love birds only had eyes for each other, walking hand in hand, cuddling up close to each other. Come Sunday though, we’ll see if the two are still fixated on each other, or if they will b too busy cheering on their favorite team.

