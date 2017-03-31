Jennifer Lopez Sued By Hoverboard Company Over Failing To Promote Product

Thursday a hoverboard company that supplied Jennifer Lopez with gear for her Las Vegas residency show sued the singer.

Sidekick Group Corporation alleged in court documents that it supplied 42 hoverboards for the 47-year-old performer and her dancers. But the company said J.Lo wasn’t charged for the hoverboards, however their contract required that she promotes the Sidekick Wheels on her social media page.

Lopez was supposed to post promotions for the product once every three months on Instagram or Twitter, according to the lawsuit.

Sidekick claimed that Lopez only posted once, but later deleted it.

However, Lopez had a video tweet from May 2016 at her All I Have show with her dancers on Sidekick hoverboards still on her Twitter page.

Sidekick claimed that it cost $54,390 for the boards that were custom-made for the show.

The company was suing to recoup their investment plus other damages.

Sidekick also threatened to sue Seattle Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman, 29, last year after accusing him of reneging on a promotional deal for 54 Seahawks board.

Lopez kicked off her All I Have residence in January 2016 at Planet Hollywood.

It was the most successful residency show in Las Vegas last year with gross receipts of $34.6 million and she signed to a three-year contract of 120 shows.

[H/T Daily Mail]