Jennifer Lopez Sizzles On Stage During Performance

Jennifer Lopez has been performing for years, but, like most things when it comes to Lopez, her shows seem to get better with age.

The pop diva recently posted a video taken by a fan during one of her latest performances. The Instagram post quickly picked up more than 1.5 million views in less than five hours. Why? Probably because it is by far one of the best videos Lopez has posted of a performance ever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a rendition of J.Lo’s 1999 hit “If You Had My Love,” the songstress danced around the stage like she owned the place – which she clearly did. Rocking an oversized white fur coat over a small lingerie number made of white fringe, sheer cutouts, and sparkly straps, she moved her famous curves, not missing a beat.

On some other level last night …lol…great show. Thank you everybody! 😊💕💋#doingwhatIdo #lovingeveryminuteofit #thankyougod #jlovegas #allihave #comefeeltheenergy #thejloshow A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Of course, that epic performance was nothing compared to another portion of her concert that she posted a few days ago. Put simply, Kim Kardashian has nothing on Lopez’s booty in this video.

Lopez takes that stage, walking up close to the concertgoer who is taking the video, and, in the very J.Lo style, she starts putting her famous butt to work. Using one of her go-to dance moves, Lopez sticks her behind out and stomps, shaking it to the rhythm. Needless to say, it’s easy to see why Drake fell so quickly for the pop star after attending a few of her shows.

Lil’ bit of tonights show… A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Lopez isn’t all about her concerts lately, however. The singer has also been working on her crime drama Shades of Blue, where she portrays a cop who is trying to do good in a world of corruption. Her hit show will be back on television in May. Until then, hopefully, she keeps posting these amazing videos.

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!