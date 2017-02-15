Jennifer Lopez Becomes Queen Of The Booty In New Spandex Valentine’s Post

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Valentine’s Day in one of her steamiest getups to date. The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a photo of her skin tight ensemble and it will make your jaw drop to the floor.

The Shades of Blue star captioned the pic: “About last night…Valentine’s day outfit. #redofcourse #highponytails #hoops.”

About last night… Valentine’s day outfit. #redofcourse❤ #highponytails #hoops A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

In the image, the mother-of-two is wearing a red outfit that puts her famously curvy figure on full display. While rocking a bandeau top, and form-fitting pair of bottoms, Lopez flaunts her hourglass shape as she smolders at the camera for an insanely stunning photo. To complete her look, the actress donned a pair of large hoop earrings and a gold ring on her left index finger.

Less than an hour after posting on social media, Lopez’s followers showered the smoking hot snap with more than 491k likes and more than 5k comments.

From the looks of things, J-Lo had a special night with a significant other. Given her post from earlier on Wednesday, it would appear that things might be heating up between Jennifer Lopez and a mystery man.

Jenny from the block showed off the gifts she received for the romantic holiday, and it is evident that she is truly loved. In an Instagram pic, Lopez photographed a gorgeous arrangement of dozens and dozens of red, pink, and white flowers.

Lopez posted the photo with thirteen red rose emojis in the caption.

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

No word on who the flowers came from. Many of her followers were suggesting that it was “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake that sent the beautiful bouquets J-Lo’s way. The two were rumored to have a fling, but neither of them have confirmed nor denied that they are dating.

Do you think this is one of Jennifer Lopez’s sexiest outfits ever?

