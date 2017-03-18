Jennifer Lopez Spends The Day With Alex Rodriguez’s Sister After Couple’s Date Night

Looks like things are really getting serious between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

After the couple’s hot date night on Friday, JLo spent her Saturday hanging out with A-Rod’s sister, Susy Dunand. Dunand, a Miami luxury real estate agent, posted photos a few pics to Instagram, showing her and J.Lo spending the day together.



“Any given Friday! #miscuñis! #jlo,” Dunand wrote, using the Spanish slang term for “sisters-in-law.”



Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

“Simply sweet!!!” she captioned another pic with the singer.

Simply sweet!!! A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have not commented on their relationship but have spent much time together in recent weeks, taking a romantic trip to an exclusive club in the Bahamas before jetting back to Miami, where both stars have homes.

They recently had a dinner date at the Casa Tua restaurant, where she stunned in a tight white mini dress.

Lopez had dated Drake briefly weeks before she stepped out with Rodriguez for the first time. During their relationship, he met her and ex Marc Anthony’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

