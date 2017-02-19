Jennifer Connelly Looks Stylish And Sensational While Showing Off Her Beach Body

Jennifer Connelly looks to be enjoying a nice getaway to the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The actress was spotted on the beach with her husband and children soaking up some sun and enjoying the water.

The 46-year-old actress looked sensational in a halter neck bikini which showed off her awesome physique.

Her hair was swept back in a tight bun and she donned stylish tortoiseshell frame sunglasses.

Her husband Paul Bettany, 45, also displayed his fit body in a pair of navy swim shorts.

The couple wed in 2003 after they met on set of A Beautiful Mind. The pair are parents to son Stellan, 13, and daughter Agnes, five.

Jennifer Connelly wore a unique black and white checkered dress for the Los Angeles premiere of American Pastoral with actor husband Paul Bettany. #jenniferconnelly @paulbettany @americanpastoral A post shared by Jennifer Connelly (@jenniferconnelly_) on Oct 14, 2016 at 7:49pm PDT

Connolley also has a son Kai, 19, from a previous relationship.

The proud parents revealed they’d drawn the line on having any more children, as Jennifer reasoned that “three is enough.”

She told Allure Magazine, “I knew that we were going to be done after number three. ‘That’s enough for us.’”

Connelly will next be seen in the drama Granite Mountain which will tell the true story of the Yarnell Hill Fire, a wildfire which raged in Prescott, Arizona, in June 2013 that tragically claimed the lives of 19 City of Prescott firefighters.

It was announced earlier this month that Jennifer has joined Alita: Battle Angel. The actress has been cast by director Robert Rodriguez in his adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita manga series on which filming began in Austin, Texas, last October.

Connelly’s role is yet to be revealed but she joins an amazing cast which includes Rosa Salazar, Keean Johnson, Ed Skrein, Christoph Waltz and Jackie Earle Haley.

Alita: Battle Angel tells the story of the titular character, an amnesiac female cyborg living in the 26th century who becomes a bounty hunter after being saved from being scrapped by a professor of cybernetics.

The movie is scheduled for release in July 2018.

