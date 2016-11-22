Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Still Watches Reruns Of ‘Friends,’ But There’s One Thing She Didn’t Like About the Show

Jennifer Aniston became a household name while playing Rachel Green on Friends from 1994 to 2004, and the actress revealed on BBC’s The One Show on Monday night that she still watches reruns of the hit sitcom.

Entertainment Tonight reports that one of the hosts asked Aniston whether she would watch a rerun of the show if she caught it, to which she replied, “Yeah! I can’t help it. First, I’m trying to remember which episode it is and half the time I’m saying to myself, ‘I don’t remember that.’ You get sucked into the nostalgia of it.”

Aniston did admit, however, that there was one thing about the show the cast didn’t particularly enjoy.

“No one was really a big fan of that theme song,” she revealed. “We felt it was a little, I dunno, dancing in a pond, a fountain felt sort of odd, but we did it.”

The actress was on the show to promote her upcoming flick Office Christmas Party, but she also dished about wanting to try her hand at directing.

“I think it’s more about being in front of the camera for so many years and you start to just realize you’ve collected so much information and knowledge about it and how much fun that would be to step out from in front of the camera and go behind,” she explained.

