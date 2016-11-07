Jennifer Aniston Loves Feeling ‘Adored’ By Husband Justin Theroux

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston could not be happier with her husband Justin Theroux.

In the forthcoming December 2016 issue of Marie Claire, the Friends alum gushed over her actor beau Justin Theroux. She also opened up about fighting against body shamers and judgmental women who take issue with her not having children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why is he the right person for me? All I know is that I feel completely seen, and adored, in no matter what state,” the 47-year-old actress said. “There’s no part of me that I don’t feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much. And he’s such a good person. It hurts me to think of anything hurting him.”

Aniston and Theroux wed in August of 2015 at their $21 million Bel Air Mansion, according to Us Weekly. She credits her husband with helping her make choices during this “crossroads” of her career.

“This is a time when I’m not completely sure what I’m doing,” Aniston said. “I’m at this sort of crossroads trying to figure out what inspires me deep in my core. What used to make me tick is not necessarily making me tick anymore. … The most challenging thing right now is trying to find what it is that makes my heart sing. “Especially these days, with Justin in Melbourne. It has to be worth it.”

Theroux is in Melbourne, Australia in order to film HBO’s hit show The Leftovers.

Aniston’s marriage seems to be thriving and making her happy these days, however, she has had to deal with media scrutiny for years about her previous marriage and divorce to Brad Pitt. In an op-ed blog article for The Huffington Post, Aniston slammed the perpetual tabloid rumors about her relationships.

“My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed,” Aniston said. “It’s like, ‘Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?’” She continued by saying, “I just thought: I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

Aniston’s most recent project is Office Christmas Party. She stars in the film alongside Jason Bateman, Kate Mckinnon, Olivia Munn, Vanessa Bayer, and Courtney B. Vance.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Aniston’s comments on her husband Justin Theroux?

[H/T Us Weekly]