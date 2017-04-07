Jenna Jameson’s Fiance Reports She Has Given Birth

On Friday morning, former adult film star Jenna Jameson gave birth to her third child. The 42-year-old went into labor in the early hours of the morning and later welcomed her precious baby girl. Jameson took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her daughter that will make your heart absolutely melt.

Jenna posted the snap of her newborn baby with the caption: “I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton. She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long. She is so calm and graceful it’s hard to look at her and not feel overwhelmed. I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes. We are head over heels in love with her…welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you.”

The touching photo shows Jenna’s daughter, Batel Lu Bitton, looking totally content while resting in her mother’s arms. Little Batel had a tiny pink wristband and miniature beanie placed over her head. Thousands of Jenna’s fans took to the comments section to gush about how cute Batel is, and to wish to Jenna congratulations.

Jameson’s boyfriend and father of her third child, Lior Bitton, also took to Instagram to express his excitement for their new bundle of joy.

He shared a photo of a bespectacled Jenna with the caption: “Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy. God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!”

Congratulations to Jenna Jameson and Lior Bitton on the birth of their daughter!

