Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Knockout Figure In Skintight Dress That Is All The Curves

As a professional dancer, it’s no wonder Jenna Dewan-Tatum is known for her phenomenal figure and moves.

And Jenna Dewan-Tatum showcased that curvy physique in a series of social media photos and videos on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 36-year-old wife of Channing Tatum donned a brightly colored mini dress while promoting her upcoming hosting gig on World Of Dance.

UP NEXT: Jenna Dewan-Tatum Reveals Bombshell Esquire Photoshoot Picture

‘Backstage Jen and the hologram feels #worldofdance,’ she humorously captioned.

Backstage Jen and the hologram feels ⚡️#worldofdance A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

She donned the skintight short and strapless number which included bold shades of fuchsia, teal and plum.

Jenna – dressed by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski – shared a photo in the amazingly beautiful number with her 3.7 million followers.

So Much Fun Playing With Looks For World Of Dance With @jennaldewan Hair By @kristin_ess Styled By @bradgoreski Makeup By @patrickta Mink Lashes By @kissproducts #worldofdance #kisslashes A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

She wore faux mink eyelashes, a bright hot pink lip and matching eye shadow in a close-up photo posted by celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta.

You can see all of her wild social media moves in the Daily Mail video below:

Her long slender pins were on full display in the thigh-grazing number which she paired with silver sequinned stilettos.

She has also been hot on Instagram posting a new picture of her on set with the Man with a Plan cast:

The World Of Dance contestants have to perform a variety of dances, including ballroom and hip-hop.

Jenna’s flawless figure can be contributed to her lengthy career as a professional dancer.

The genetically-gifted stunner got started as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and later worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott and Pink.

MORE NEWS: Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Classic Throwbacks Of Her ‘Early Dancer / Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Stunning New ‘Backstage’ Pic / Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Gorgeous, Fantastical Pic With Baby

Are you getting excited for Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s new show The World of Dance? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

[H/T Daily Mail]