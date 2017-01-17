Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Gorgeous, Fantastical Pic With Baby

Jenna Dewan Tatum practically has a fairytale life, leading a successful acting career while married to the veritable Prince Charming known as Channing Tatum. As if that wasn’t a majestic enough life, the actress took to her Instagram account to show off a fantastical photoshoot she recently had with her baby.

The incredible photo features Jenna holding her daughter Everly, who is now 3 years old, so obviously this picture was taken a couple years ago. The greenery, massive tree stump, whispy fog, and renaissance outfit all combine for a truly wonderful photo that captures Jenna’s love for her daughter and her daughter’s clear curiosity of her surroundings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Channing Tatum Reveals Entirely Nude Pic Of Wife

Many family photoshoots take place inside studios at department stores but we much prefer how Jenna opted for a more natural landscape, or maybe this was just an attempt at getting herself a role on Game of Thrones.

Regardless of intent, the photo is fantastic and we all hope to be in as cool of a photo as this one.

READ MORE: X-Men Producer Confirms Channing Tatum Is Still Attached To Gambit / Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Marilyn Monroe Style Pic On Social Media / Jenna Dewan Tatum Posts Adorable Mermaid Pic With Husband / Channing Tatum’s Birthday Post For Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Cheesiness To The Max

[H/T Instagram/jennaldewan]