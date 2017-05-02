Jenna Dewan Tatum Shows Off Dunking Skills In New Skintight Spandex Photo

Jenna Dewan Tatum is a renown dancer, so it’s no surprise seeing her out and active. But her latest Instagram post shows her killing it in a whole new environment.

Hangin in my new Spring @danskinapparel today! (Jokes on fire today🙈😂) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

The photo, which was uploaded on Monday afternoon, shows the Supergirl actress dangling from a basketball hoop and flexing her physique while sporting some skin-tight workout wear and a set of dog tags.

She captioned the photo “Hangin in my new Spring @danskinapparel today! (Jokes on fire today🙈😂).”

The outfit in question comes from Danskin Apparel. The top the brand’s “Removable Cup Seamless Bra” and the technicolor leggings are a pair of “Cloud 9 Printed Ankle Leggings.”

The brand was thrilled at the action shot, which racked up over 168,000 likes.

“NBD just @jennaldewan hangin in our new spring leggings,” the brand posted, referring to the photo.

Dewen’s dunk photo was far from the first time she’s modeled for Danskin, as their outfits are a regular feature on her pages.

Have we met?? A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

In other news, the dancer, who is married to Channing Tatum, is set to host the upcoming NBC reality dance competition World of Dance, which airs on May 30. She’ll be working with Jennifer Lopez on the show, and two recently posed for a sultry shot together to celebrate the occasion.

You can follow Jenna Dewan Tatum on Instagram at @jennaldewen.

