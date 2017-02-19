More Ultra Steamy Jenna Dewan And Channing Tatum Pics Surface

The trouble with knowing that a couple like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan exist is that they cause incredible amounts of envy, without ever knowing who you’re more envious of. You might be envious of Channing, since his wife is so stunning, or you might be jealous of Jenna, seeing how goofy she acts with Channing even after being together for 12 years. The two headed to Hawaii for the weekend and the pictures of a romp on the beach show off just how much they still enjoy one another’s company.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Dewan has been showing off her beach body on her Instagram account, but seeing the two frolicking in the waves shows you another side of the couple.

The dancer has been preparing for her upcoming show, World of Dance, which will also feature Jennifer Lopez. The dance competition show will give dancers of various backgrounds a chance to show off their stuff in hopes of taking home the grand prize of $1 million.

Clearly, Dewan has been taking the show seriously, resulting in an incredibly toned physique. Some of the photos show Channing lifting his wife up out of the water, but with her muscular figure, it looks like Jenna would be capable of returning the favor.

