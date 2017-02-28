Jenna Dewan Shows Off Bikini Bod In New Pic

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been hard at work preparing for her upcoming new competitive dance series World of Dance, which she has taken some time away from for rest and relaxation. Right around Valentine’s Day, the actress headed to Hawaii to enjoy some fun in the sun, and based on recent Instagram posts, her vacation is still going two weeks later.

It’s possible that Dewan had planned the extended vacation, knowing how hectic her schedule would be with the ten-episode World of Dance season, but it’s also possible that she is in some sort of trouble and this sabbatical has lasted much longer than she intended.

In the hit sitcom Gilligan’s Island, a group of tourists thought they were embarking on a three-hour tour, only to get stranded on a tropical island for years. In the thriller series Lost, much of which was filmed on the Hawaiian islands, a plane crashes and strands passengers on an island that is not just inescapable but has the powers to send its residents through time and space.

We hope that whatever mystical spell Hawaii might have Dewan under that she can voluntarily escape it when she needs to and can return to her life in the continental United States on her own accord.

