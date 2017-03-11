Jeff Bridges Revives The Dude To Honor Big Lebowski Co-Star John Goodman

On Friday afternoon, during John Goodman‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Jeff Bridges took to the stage to give a speech. But before he did so, he handed Goodman a satchel to hold onto, took off his suit jacket and handed that to Goodman as well. Bridges then opened up the satchel, stuck his hand inside, and retrieved a patterned brown sweater coat. Once Goodman got a look at the garment, he immediately recognized it was the outfit Bridges wore in The Big Lebowski — the 1998 cult classic that Goodman also starred in — and excitedly shouted, “Dude!”

And even though it has been 19-years since Bridges last portrayed the pot-smoking, White Russian-drinking, bowling-loving slacker, he instantly transformed the iconic character. Bridges then began his speech, which was an homage to the memorable eulogy the pompous and short-tempered Walter (Goodman’s character) gave for their bowling teammate Donny (played by Steve Buscemi).

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man, John Goodman,” Bridges began (via Yahoo), channelling the cadence, mannerism and attitude of The Dude once again. “He’s one of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.

“In your wisdom lord, you have lived through John as you have through so many other bright, flowering, young actors before him,” the Oscar-winning actor continued. “I’m talking about men like Clark Gable, Gabby Hayes, Roy Rogers — to keep in the whole Western thing — Groucho Marx, Jimmy Cagney. We could go on and on, but you get the idea.

“In accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood — in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well — a star,” he concluded. “A star for you, a star because we love you so well … what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, sweet prince.”

The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named…The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life…heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity.

The cast features Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro. It was directed by Joel Coen, based on a script he wrote with his brother Ethan Coen.

