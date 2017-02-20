Jeepers Creepers 3 Has Started Filming

There are some horror franchises that fans wish would just die off already. There are others however, that fans have been begging to see return for years on end.

Jeepers Creepers is definitely in the latter category.

Thankfully, fans can finally rejoice. The third installment of the franchise has been teased by director Victor Salva for some time now, but it looks like everything is finally moving forward.

Bloody Disgusting announced that today, February 20, 2017, Jeepers Creepers 3 officially began filming.

The site also reported that fan-favorite character Trish Jenner – played by Gina Phillips – was reprising her role in the movie. Not only is she appearing, but this new synopsis states that the story will center around her.

Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper’s reign of terror once and for all. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins.

Filming is currently underway in Baton Rouge, Louisana, but no official release date for the film has been set.

