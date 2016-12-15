Jay Mohr Files for Divorce From Nikki Cox for a Second Time

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox are ending their marriage after 10 years together. Mohr told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that there’s still love between the twosome.

“This is not a story for the news. This story is eternal and for our hearts. Two people fell in love and loved with everything they had,” Mohr said. “Those two people still love each other. Celebrate that. Print LOVE over and over if you print anything about our home and the love we still share.”

He filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences. He asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Meredith Daniel.

The actor initially filed for divorce in July but rescinded six days later. At the time, he had submitted an emergency petition seeking full custody of their son. He had alleged in legal docs that his wife was self-medicating to deal with her depression.

The couple got engaged in February of 2006 and tied the knot in December that year.

