Jared Fogle’s Prison Attacker Is Being Hailed As A Hero

The man responsible for putting a brutal beating on Jared Fogle is being hailed as a hero for attacking the former Subway spokesman.

Back in 2016, 61-year-old Steve Nigg caught the disgraced pitchman in a stairwell at the Englewood prison in Colorado and took it upon himself to attack Fogle for being a child rapist. Nigg left Fogle with a bloody nose, swollen face, and scratches on his neck. After brutalizing Fogle, Nigg is now being praised as a warrior for justice.

TMZ obtained several letters that were sent to Nigg, and it’s evident that there are many people out there that hold him in high regard.

“We’ve never met but I heard that you beat up Jared from Subway, the child rapist,” one fan wrote. “Sorry you got put in solitary but please know that myself AND my organization that works with child rape victims are very very thankful for what you did.”

Another letter that was penned by a child read: “I am writing this letter to thank you for your service. What you did took courage.”

Admirers have even been sending Steve Nigg money to show their appreciation.

One person gave him $50 and a letter that read: “This is my way of saying thank you for standing up for the children that are victims to scumbags like Fogle.”

While Steve Nigg has been building a fanbase of his own, the inmate revealed in a letter this month that Jared Fogle is the one that is revered as a hero behind bars, according to his fellow child molester prisoners.

“Jared is their hero,” Nigg wrote in the letter. “You would not believe how arrogant Jared was. He hired bodyguards and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god.”

Since attacking Fogle, Nigg has been moved to a prison in Oklahoma. He was taken away from the Colorado facility after telling the prison guards that he would beat up Jared Fogle at. any opportunity he gets.

Jared Fogle is currently serving 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of child pornography and crossing state lines to pay for sex with minors. He will be eligible for parole in 2029.

