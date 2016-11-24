Jared Fogle, Brendan Dassey, And Other Prisoners Get Thanksgiving Meals

Arguably one of the most important parts of the Thanksgiving holiday is the traditional meal with Turkey, dressing, and all the delicious trimmings. While a handful of celebrities are currently incaracerated at the moment, they haven’t relinquished their right to chow down on Turkey Day.

TMZ conducted a little research in order to find out what some famous inmates are going to be grubbing on for Thanksgiving. Check out what the prisons will be serving the celebrities below:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Making a Murderer‘s Brendan Dassey has quite a spread at the Wisconsin prison. The 27-year-old will be served roasted turkey with giblet gravy, biscuits, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, veggie salad, and chocolate milk.

Former Subway spokesman Jared fogle will be getting a nice meal at the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood that serves turkey and ham, or alternatively eggplant/baked tofu. The menu also includes cornbread dressing, corn, and sweet potato casserole.

Two of the husbands from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Giudice and Apollo Nida, will be chowing down on a cafeteria-style, traditional meal that includes dessert and stuffing.

“Really Really” rapper Kevin Gates will be getting a traditional meal at the prison in Florida. However, he will also be served corn and a fruit turnover. Of course, there’s also the vegetarian options of rice, beans, and fruit.

At the prison in Los Angeles, music exec and former NFL player Suge Knight will be getting a similar meal to Brendan Dassey. However, he will be served a dinner roll as opposed to a biscuit and will be given a pumpkin muffin instead of a pie.

[H/T TMZ]