Janet Jackson Seen For First Time Since Giving Birth To Son Eissa

Three weeks after giving birth, the very private Janet Jackson made a public appearance. The pop diva was spotted shopping at a high-end baby store in London, England.

The 50-year-old singer welcomed her son, Eissa Al Mana only a few weeks ago, but seems to be happy and healthy after recovering. She arrived at the Blue Almonds baby boutique in a private car. She was sporting a comfy black outfit with a fur wrap and high-top sneakers.

“Janet seemed in high spirits,” an eyewitness at the store said noting that she left with a few baby clothes.

Blue Almonds is a popular baby store for celebrities and royalty. Jackson and Kate Middleton both shop at the boutique for their little ones.

Jackson announced her pregnancy back in April 2016, only a few weeks before her 50th birthday. Since then, she took it easy during her pregnancy – per the doctor’s orders. The singer actually had to postpone her tour due to her pregnancy but promised to return to the stage shortly after.

“Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now,” Jackson said to her fans on Twitter. “I have to rest up, doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Though Jackson looks like she is adjusting to her new role as a mother pretty well, it’s unlikely that she will return to the stage in the next few months. She, and her 42-year-old husband, Wissam Al Mana, are certainly going to take as much time as possible with their little baby boy.

